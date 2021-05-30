A private jet has arrived at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominicacarrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi , confirmed Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on Sunday.

The local media had reported earlier in the day that a Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft of Qatar Executive had landed in Dominica.

The development had led to speculations about the deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

There was, however, no immediate official confirmation from Indian authorities regarding it.

Later, Browne spoke to a local radio channel and said that the jet may be there with documents related to Choksi's deportation.

"Yes, I can confirm that is the jet there. My understanding is that the Indian government has sent certain documents from courts in India to confirm that he is indeed a fugitive and my understanding is that the documents will be utilised in the court case," said the Antiguan PM.

"As you know the judge in Dominica has put a stay on deportation till Wednesday. So Indian government seems to be going all out to make sure he is repatriated to India to stand trial," he added.

Browne said that his request on behalf of Antigua is for Dominica to consider deporting Choksi directly to India "as a form of state cooperation to apprehend a fugitive".

"If he is deported to Antigua, he will continue to enjoy the legal and constitutional protections of citizenship," he said.

News agency PTI reported quoting publicly available data that a Qatar Executive flight A7CEE left the Delhi airport at 3.44 pm on 28 May and reached Dominica at 13.16 local time on the same day.

India steps up effort

The Indian government has reportedly told authorities in Dominica that Choksi should be deported to India where he is originally from and had taken off after committing a fraud of almost two billion US dollars, according to ANI.

The news agency has reported that India, through diplomatic route, has told Dominica that Choksi should be treated as a fugitive Indian citizen who has an Interpol Red Corner notice against him.

There is no case for Choksi to deny his Indian citizenship as any other citizenship is a front to hide his alleged crimes, the authorities say.

Dominica had two days back issued a statement saying that Choksi will be handed over to Antigua.

Choksi enjoys full legal protection in Antigua. It will be a time-consuming process to extradite him from there.

Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had recently told ANI in an interview that Choksi will not be allowed to enter back in Antigua.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.