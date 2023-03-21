The Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Chinubhai Choksi's name was removed from Interpol database of Red Notices on Monday. While the CBI has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) to reinstate Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, here's understanding what the current status of Red Notice removal against Choksi means.

What is a Red Notice?

Red Corner Notices are issued against fugitives and is considered as a request to law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The Interpol had opened a Red Notice against Choksi in 2018 on a request from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

What liberty removal of Red Notice gives Choksi?

The Red Corner Notice removal indicates Mehul Choksi is no longer wanted by INTERPOL.

The removal of Red Notice give Choksi the freedom to move anywhere in the world, but enter India.

However, it is to be noted that the removal of the Red Corner Notice by the global police body against Choksi will have no bearing on the Punjab National Bank scam case, which is already in an advanced stage.

Why was the Red Notice against Choksi removed?

According to sources, the development follows after a Choksi recently filed a petition in the Antigua high court accusing the Indian government and two Indian agents of having abducted him from Antigua and forcibly taking him to the Dominican Republic in June 2021. Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.

"The report from the Antiguan police, and the evidence adduced by Mr Choksi in the ongoing High Court proceedings in Antigua, point to an alarming case of state-orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government," as per news website, Antigua News Room which has cited a spokesperson for Choksi.

"The decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens these concerns. Moreover, the preliminary ruling of the high court in Antigua demonstrates that there is a case to answer for a full investigation. In turn, Mr Choksi has presented a compelling case that the Indian government is behind the orchestrated kidnap from Antiguan territory, the torture of Mr Choksi, and the attempt to render him to India in breach of the international rule of law," it added.