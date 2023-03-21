Mehul Choksi taken off Interpol's Red Notice list. What does this mean?2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Mehul Choksi is a 63 year old diamantaire who is wanted in the Punjab National Bank scam case. The Red Notice against Choksi was opened in 2018 on the request of ED and CBI
The Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Chinubhai Choksi's name was removed from Interpol database of Red Notices on Monday. While the CBI has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) to reinstate Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, here's understanding what the current status of Red Notice removal against Choksi means.
