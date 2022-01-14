Mumbai: Hyderabad-based engineering major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has bagged 15 city gas distribution (CGD) projects across nine states, the company said on Friday.

Bids for CGD projects opened Friday. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had earlier called for the 11th round of bidding of CGD projects for 65 geographical areas (GA) across India, it said on Friday.

"In response, MEIL had bid for 43 GAs. MEIL has emerged as the successful bidder for the highest number of geographical areas (GA) across India winning bids for 15 geographical areas," the company said in a statement.

Of the 65 GAs opened up for bidding, nobody has offered tenders for four geographical area, thus bringing down the total number of GAs to 61.

The states where the company will execute projects include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Bidders who were awarded the parcels under the CGD project will have to construct city gate station or mother stations, lay the main pipeline and distribution pipelines and install CNG stations.

The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (Natural Gas) like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry.

It may be recalled that MEIL was previously awarded three GAs under 10th bidding of CGD, including the districts of Tumkur and Belgaum (Karnataka), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) and Nalgonda, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, and Khammam (Telangana).

As many as 32 CNG stations became operational in 3 states under the brand -- Megha Gas.

MEIL had participated in previous City Gas Distribution bidding round no 5 & 10. MEIL won 07 Geographical Areas in that round. In the previous bidding round (Round 10), the PNGRB has awarded 228 GAs -- which will have operations in 27 States and UTs, covering approximately 53% of the country’s geographical area and 70% of its population.

