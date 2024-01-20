Meitei and Kuki groups in Manipur demand government intervention amid escalating violence
Two significant groups representing the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have strengthened their demands for action from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state, Hindustan Times reported. The ongoing clashes, which commenced on May 3 last year, have resulted in over 200 fatalities.