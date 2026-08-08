MeitY asks Meta to revamp algorithms, submit roadmap to curb deepfakes: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta to make changes to its algorithms and submit a compliance roadmap aimed at curbing the spread of deepfakes, manipulated media, propaganda and other illegal content on its platforms, ANI reported citing government sources.

The directions were issued during a meeting between MeitY officials and Meta's technical team on Friday, as the government stepped up scrutiny of the social media giant's content moderation practices.

According to the ANI report, the government has sought specific algorithmic changes to improve the detection and removal of harmful and manipulated content. Officials also asked Meta to strengthen its content moderation systems and respond more quickly to takedown requests from authorised government agencies.

Government seeks faster action on deepfakes MeitY has also sought closer coordination with Meta to identify and remove deepfakes, morphed images and misleading posts more quickly.

The company was asked to comply with India's data localisation requirements as part of the government's broader push to ensure platforms meet their obligations under Indian law.

During Friday's meeting, Meta explained how its existing systems detect and deal with harmful content. Government officials, however, sought more targeted changes to prevent the amplification of propaganda, deepfakes and other manipulated material.

According to reports, Meta acknowledged gaps in its existing systems and discussed technical measures that could be introduced to address deepfakes and other synthetic content.

The two sides are expected to continue discussions, with another meeting likely to be held next week.

Why is India stepping up scrutiny of Meta? The latest meeting comes amid growing government concerns over deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and other harmful content across Meta's platforms.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised to Indian government officials over errors related to CSAM and deepfake content following concerns raised by the government.

The company has also faced scrutiny over the temporary restriction of a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Meta attributed to a technical error. The episode has added to tensions between the company and Indian regulators.

India tightens rules on synthetic content The government's engagement with Meta comes after India strengthened its regulatory framework for AI-generated and manipulated content.

Earlier this year, the government amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to introduce additional obligations for online intermediaries dealing with synthetically generated information.

The framework includes requirements aimed at improving the identification and labelling of AI-generated or manipulated content.

The government has maintained that social media platforms operating in India must comply with the country's laws and take appropriate steps to protect users from harmful and illegal content.