MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

According to Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, the initiative is a first of its kind in the world and will pave the way for “new discoveries and disruptions". The government says this new lab will take inputs from Central and State governments, Research Institutions and Academia to identify problem statements in quantum computing. It will also invite applications from researchers and work with subject matter experts. Selected applicants will be provided quantum computing hardware, simulators and programming tools on demand and at no cost, through a quantum computing service called Amazon Braket.

