The size of the corpus could be as big as 1,000 crore.mint

MeitY considers reimbursing merchant discount rates for UPI to payment firms

2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 06:00 AM IST Tarush Bhalla, Shreya Nandi

The government is figuring ways to compensate banks and payment firms using the Unified Payment Interface and RuPay network after they complained that their revenues have dried up as the government removed transaction fees to popularize digital payments, three company executives aware of the discussions said.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is working out the size of the corpus needed to reimburse payments companies and banks for forgoing transaction fees on UPI and RuPay payments for a year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity. The size of the corpus could be 1,000 crore, according to estimates by industry executives.

MeitY is hoping that the finance ministry will be able to provide the funds in the 1 February budget, a second person said, on condition of anonymity. “MeitY wants to absorb the costs and provide much-awaited relief to payment firms. However, it currently is facing challenges with funds. The talks are still on though, and the IT ministry is hoping that certain provisions can be made," the person said.

If the finance ministry approves MeitY’s request, the scheme could be announced in the Union budget, the person added.

Payment firms have complained that the lack of a business model around these retail payment networks has led to multiple outages in the industry as banks have refused to invest on upgrading infrastructure for ensuring smooth flow of digital payments.

The finance minister had earlier said that starting 1 January, businesses with annual revenue of more than 50 crore will have to offer low-cost digital payment options to customers, without levying any merchant discount rate (MDR) on either customers or merchants.

MDR is the transaction fee paid to banks and payment service providers.

MeitY and the finance ministry didn’t respond to queries.

According to the payment executives, MeitY is trying to understand the impact of removing transaction fees on the growth of RuPay cards as large Indian banks are shunning them because transactions through the network don’t bring in any revenue.

This has hurt the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI and RuPay card network in the country.

NCPI is lobbying the government to reverse the zero-MDR regime on digital payments.

In July, NCPI chief executive Dilip Asbe said that MDR is necessary since it funds the acceptance, servicing and acquiring infrastructure for UPI, and that the organization is working with the government to bring it back.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

