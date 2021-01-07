Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MeitY considers reimbursing merchant discount rates for UPI to payment firms
The size of the corpus could be as big as 1,000 crore.mint

MeitY considers reimbursing merchant discount rates for UPI to payment firms

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST Tarush Bhalla, Shreya Nandi

There should be less politicking about health in the year ahead, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

The government is figuring ways to compensate banks and payment firms using the Unified Payment Interface and RuPay network after they complained that their revenues have dried up as the government removed transaction fees to popularize digital payments, three company executives aware of the discussions said.

The government is figuring ways to compensate banks and payment firms using the Unified Payment Interface and RuPay network after they complained that their revenues have dried up as the government removed transaction fees to popularize digital payments, three company executives aware of the discussions said.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is working out the size of the corpus needed to reimburse payments companies and banks for forgoing transaction fees on UPI and RuPay payments for a year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity. The size of the corpus could be 1,000 crore, according to estimates by industry executives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol prices hit all-time high after today's hike. Check rates here

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

2 min read . 08:42 AM IST

India hasn’t deindustrialized, but stagnated

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is working out the size of the corpus needed to reimburse payments companies and banks for forgoing transaction fees on UPI and RuPay payments for a year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity. The size of the corpus could be 1,000 crore, according to estimates by industry executives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol prices hit all-time high after today's hike. Check rates here

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST

'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

2 min read . 08:42 AM IST

India hasn’t deindustrialized, but stagnated

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

MeitY is hoping that the finance ministry will be able to provide the funds in the 1 February budget, a second person said, on condition of anonymity. “MeitY wants to absorb the costs and provide much-awaited relief to payment firms. However, it currently is facing challenges with funds. The talks are still on though, and the IT ministry is hoping that certain provisions can be made," the person said.

If the finance ministry approves MeitY’s request, the scheme could be announced in the Union budget, the person added.

Payment firms have complained that the lack of a business model around these retail payment networks has led to multiple outages in the industry as banks have refused to invest on upgrading infrastructure for ensuring smooth flow of digital payments.

The finance minister had earlier said that starting 1 January, businesses with annual revenue of more than 50 crore will have to offer low-cost digital payment options to customers, without levying any merchant discount rate (MDR) on either customers or merchants.

MDR is the transaction fee paid to banks and payment service providers.

MeitY and the finance ministry didn’t respond to queries.

According to the payment executives, MeitY is trying to understand the impact of removing transaction fees on the growth of RuPay cards as large Indian banks are shunning them because transactions through the network don’t bring in any revenue.

This has hurt the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI and RuPay card network in the country.

NCPI is lobbying the government to reverse the zero-MDR regime on digital payments.

In July, NCPI chief executive Dilip Asbe said that MDR is necessary since it funds the acceptance, servicing and acquiring infrastructure for UPI, and that the organization is working with the government to bring it back.

tarush.b@livemint.com

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.