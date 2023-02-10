New Delhi: The government lifted a ban on several digital lending apps, including Kissht and PayU’s LazyPay, ordering internet service providers and app stores to unblock them just days after issuing the ban orders due to concerns about unauthorized lending.

A list shared by a company executive from one of the affected entities showed Buddy Loan, Indiabulls Home Loans, Faircent, Kreditbee and MPokket apps have also been included in the “unblock" list of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Kissht and Faircent confirmed the development.

“The government has shown unrelenting support in ensuring that credible and fully compliant apps such as Kissht continue to work towards greater financial inclusivity in the country," Ranvir Singh, founder of Kissht, said in a statement.

As many as 94 mobile lending apps were blocked on 6 February. However, in a quick reversal, the government decided to revoke the ban after a review meeting on 8 February. Soon after the apps were blocked, the lenders approached the Reserve Bank of India.

“RBI also forwarded a list to the government saying that many of these (banned) apps work with regulated entities and are legal," an industry official then said.

A fintech founder, on the condition of anonymity, said Google informed officials of the apps banned on its Play Store about the revocation of the ban on Thursday night.

Mint reported that about 15 large companies met MeitY officials in Delhi on 8 February, and were given 30-minute slots to make individual and group representations.

There was no specific issue pointed towards any company, said fintech founders who were attended the meetings with MeitY. The government wanted to know the details of investors backing the apps, the customers they are catering to, and where client data is stored, they said.

“The discussion was around three key issues—whether we are working under regulatory ambit (and) have an NBFC with us or not; second was around data localization; and third was about our lineage like how long we have been operating and are we fly-by-night operators, etc.," one of the founders aware of the discussions added.