MeitY launches new tech system to monitor air quality

NEW DELHI :Electronics and information technology secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma has launched the technology for Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0), developed under MeitY-supported projects, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in collaboration with TeXMIN, ISM, Dhanbad, under the national programme on electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs) has developed an outdoor air quality monitoring station to monitor environmental pollutants which include parameters like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10.0, Sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2), ambient temperature, relative humidity, etc, for continuous air quality analysis of the environment," the ministry said.
The secretary launched the air quality monitoring system on Tuesday.
The Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0), was also transferred to the selected industry J.M. EnviroLab Private Limited for further commercialization of the same technology for deployment at different mine and cement industries.
The transfer of technology (ToT) was done at MeitY, New Delhi, in which the ToT agreement had been signed between Debasis Mazumdar, senior director and centre head, C-DAC, Kolkata, and Deepa Taneja, CEO, JM EnviroLab.
The signing was done in the presence of Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, MeitY, and Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi, Director (IT), MoEFCC, among others.
