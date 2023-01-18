MeitY launches new tech system to monitor air quality

“The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in collaboration with TeXMIN, ISM, Dhanbad, under the national programme on electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs) has developed an outdoor air quality monitoring station to monitor environmental pollutants which include parameters like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10.0, Sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2), ambient temperature, relative humidity, etc, for continuous air quality analysis of the environment," the ministry said.