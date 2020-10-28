MEITY, NIC get showcause notice for witholding details on Aarogya Setu's origin

NEW DELHI: Central Information Commission (CIC) has issued a show-cause notice to central public information officers (CPIOs) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), National Informatics Centre and National e-Governance Division for withholding information on Arogya Setu and providing an evasive reply to an RTI application on the app.

According to the show-cause notice issued, complainant in the RTI request sought information on the origin of Aarogya Setu app, details on proposal and approval along with names of companies, people and government departments involved in the creation of the app.

The commission also sought details of the law under which the app was created and is being handled.

NIC, in its response to the RTI, reportedly said that they do not hold the information relating to the app’s creation. MEITY didn't reply. NeGD said that the information sought in the RTI does not concern them.

The commission noted, "none of the CPIOs were able to explain anything regarding who created the app, where are the files, and the same is extremely preposterous."

The commission directed the CPIO, NIC to explain the matter in writing as to how the website was created with the domain name gov.in, if they do not have any information about it.

CIC issued a show cause notice to S.K Tyagi, deputy director and CPIO, D K Sagar, Deputy Director Electronics, R A Dhawan, Senior General Manager (HR & Admn) and CPIO NeGD and Swarup Dutta, Scientist F and CPIO NIC to explain why penalty under the RTI Act should not be imposed on them for obstruction of information and evading reply.

Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing app which was launched in April to track and identify those who may have come in touch with an infected person.

However, several privacy advocates raised concerns over the ambiguous privacy policy and silence on security practices on Aarogya Setu. While some flagged it's ambiguous privacy policy and silence on security practices, others raised concerns over lack of clarity on who all can access the user data and for what purpose.

After a lot of hue and cry, the source code of the app was made public on OpenForge, Indian government’s open source platform, so developers and privacy advocates could look into it closely.

