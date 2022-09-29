MeitY orders internet companies to block 67 porn websites

MeitY orders internet companies to block 67 porn websites1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 07:09 PM IST
The government mentioned that ban has been imposed for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on 29 September ordered internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites following the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court and a Pune court. The government mentioned that ban has been imposed for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.