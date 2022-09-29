OPEN APP
MeitY orders internet companies to block 67 porn websites

According to the IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY, IT companies are mandated to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them which 'shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct'. Photo: iStockphoto Premium
 Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 07:09 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The government mentioned that ban has been imposed for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on 29 September ordered internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites following the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court and a Pune court. The government mentioned that ban has been imposed for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sent email to internet service providers and asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, and block 4 websites based on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

"MeitY in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the ... websites/URLs," the DoT order dated September 24 said.

According to the IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY, IT companies are mandated to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them which "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct" and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.

With PTI inputs.

