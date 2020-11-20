MeitY releases Aarogya Setu’s backend code to increase transparency

NEW DELHI: Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Friday said it has released the backend code of the Aarogya Setu in the open domain to help people understand how contact tracing mobile application functions.

The step is also expect to increase transparency and dispel privacy concerns.

The backend has been released on a government platform called Open Forge that has been set up to promote sharing and reuse of e-governance application source code. “By opening the source code, the Government wants to encourage collaborative development between government departments/agencies and private organizations, citizens and developers to spur the creation of innovative e-governance applications and services," the ministry said adding that the government has been trying to share all information related to app.

The source code of the Android and iOS versions was released earlier this year. “The backend source code is also being released as per the policy of government of India to share all code repositories with developer community," it said.

The Aarogya Setu app was launched in April, aimed at informing users of potential risk of the covid-19 infection. The app seeks continuous access to location information for its social movement graph and uses bluetooth technology to alert people when they come in contact with someone infected with covid-19.

According to MeitY, the efficiency of testing has gone up with Aarogya Setu. “It has helped identify bluetooth contacts of covid positive users and issued alerts for helping people to stay safe. These bluetooth contacts have been advised for caution, quarantine or testing depending on the extent of exposure to covid-19 positive user. Amongst those who have been advised testing, almost 27% have tested positive. This is much higher compared to the overall positivity rate of 7-8%," it said.

