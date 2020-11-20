MeitY releases Aarogya Setu’s backend code to increase transparency

According to MeitY, the efficiency of testing has gone up with Aarogya Setu. “It has helped identify bluetooth contacts of covid positive users and issued alerts for helping people to stay safe. These bluetooth contacts have been advised for caution, quarantine or testing depending on the extent of exposure to covid-19 positive user. Amongst those who have been advised testing, almost 27% have tested positive. This is much higher compared to the overall positivity rate of 7-8%," it said.