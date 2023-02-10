MeitY revokes ban against some digital lending platforms - Details
The government last week ordered blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan services.
The Centre has decided to revoke a ban against some websites and apps after they shared documents to prove that they were regulated. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had issued orders against 232 apps operated by overseas entities earlier this month for involvement in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan services.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×