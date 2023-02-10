MeitY revokes ban against some digital lending platforms - Details

According to reports, the Ministry is now sending out individual orders to internet service providers and the Google Play Store to revoke restrictions for some of these platforms. According to an Economic Times report, digital lending apps such as LazyPay and Kissht have been un-banned under the latest orders. While lazypay.in is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus, Kissht.com is operated by RBI-registered NBFC ONEMi Technology Solutions Private Limited.