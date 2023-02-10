The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to revoke the ban orders on digital lending apps. The ministry has issued orders to internet service providers and app stores to unblock some of the apps.

A list shared by an industry official shows names of apps given to the ISPs to revoke the ban, including Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Indiabulls Home Loans, and Faircent. Kreditbee and MPokket apps hosted on Aptoide are also on the ‘unblock’ list.

Kissht and Faircent confirmed the development to Mint.

"We thank the Government of India and MeitY for revoking the order to block Kissht. The Government has shown unrelenting support in ensuring that credible and fully compliant apps such as Kissht continue to work towards greater financial inclusivity in the country. We have served more than 8 million Indians since 2017 and look forward to serving many millions more in the years forward. Kissht continues to provide hassle-free credit with the objective of doubling our customer base in 2023," Ranvir Singh, founder, Kissht said in a statement.

The decision has been taken after the review meeting that happened with MeitY officials on February 8.

Mint reported quoting sources that bout 15 large companies met the MeitY officials in Delhi, where they were given some 30-minute slots to make individual representations and group representations too.

Soon after some of the known apps were blocked on February 6th, the digital lenders approached the Reserve Bank of India. “The RBI also forwarded one list to the government saying that many of these apps work with regulated entities and are legal," an industry official then informed.

Few things that the government wants to know is – the colour of the money (basically the VCs backing); the kind of customers they are catering; where is the data getting stored etc.

Some of the players, who were part of the meeting, told Mint that MeitY assured them of giving some respite in few days.