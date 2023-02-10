MeitY revokes ban orders on some digital lending apps
- A list shared by an industry official shows names of apps given to the ISPs to revoke the ban, including Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Indiabulls Home Loans, and Faircent
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to revoke the ban orders on digital lending apps. The ministry has issued orders to internet service providers and app stores to unblock some of the apps.
