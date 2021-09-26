MeitY Startup Hub and AWS collaborate to support startup growth in India

Bengaluru: The MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services in India, to promote technology innovation and the sustainable growth of startups in India.

As part of this new collaboration, MeitY Startup Hub and AWS will work together to identify startups with deep technology capabilities, and enable them to build impactful solutions to address some of the biggest problems facing society in India. Through the AWS Startup Ramp programme, startups will gain access to AWS Credits, a community of experts, technical training and support covering cloud architecture, cost optimization, security, and scalability readiness.

The MeitY Startup Hub will facilitate and organize government-backed innovation challenges to help startups focused on the public sector scale their solutions. Additionally, the collaboration will mobilize startups, and the community of incubators and accelerators to curate and run startup acceleration programmes with AWS.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on startups addressing healthcare, agriculture, public safety, transportation, smart cities, and citizen engagement. Identified startups will be able to leverage AWS’s depth and breadth of services in cloud, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and security, among others.

“MeitY Startup Hub is excited to collaborate with AWS to help startups to further accelerate, scale, and build innovative solutions. Mentoring, technical expertise, cloud credits, skill enhancement programming, and other resources provided under this collaboration will be of significant value for startups...," said Jeet Vijay, chief executive officer, MeitY Startup Hub.

“The combination of India’s scale, its thriving technology community, and public sector willingness to adopt new technologies to address challenges in society, is a great opportunity for startups to create impactful innovations...," said Rahul Sharma, president, Public Sector—AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

