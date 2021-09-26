MeitY Startup Hub and AWS collaborate to support startup growth in India

As part of this new collaboration, MeitY Startup Hub and AWS will work together to identify startups with deep technology capabilities, and enable them to build impactful solutions to address some of the biggest problems facing society in India. Through the AWS Startup Ramp programme, startups will gain access to AWS Credits, a community of experts, technical training and support covering cloud architecture, cost optimization, security, and scalability readiness.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}