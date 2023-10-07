Meity warns X, YouTube and Telegram of action if child sexual content not removed
The notices served to these platforms also emphasize the importance of prompt and permanent removal or disabling of access to any CSAM on their platforms.
New Delhi: The government Friday issued notices to social media companies X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube and Telegram warning them to remove child sexual abuse materials from their platforms or face legal action.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message