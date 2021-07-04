Mekedatu project: TN CM responds to Yediyurappa, urges him to scrap the proposal

On Yediyurappa referring to TN initiatives like two hydropower projects, Stalin said comparison of Mekedatu project intended for storing of 67.16 TMC water, with the two hydro power projects of Tamil Nadu would not be correct. There is no consumption of water in these two hydro power projects, with the available water being re-circulated by pumping to meet peak power demand. Since there is no additional usage created, both the projects do not affect the availability of water for irrigation or drinking usage in Tamil Nadu.