Digital currency policy research body, Policy 4.0, on Wednesday announced the appointment of its advisory board, whose focus will be to guide and support the team in the development of innovative policy frameworks for India.

The board comprises Ashima Goyal, member of the RBI’s monetary policy committee, Sandeep Parekh, former regulator with Sebi, Dr. Douglas Arner, international financial regulatory expert, Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, two-time member of India's National Security Advisory Board and Dilip Cherian, co-founder, Perfect Relations.

As per Policy 4.0, Goyal’s understanding of the currency dynamics in India and the core economic concerns of digital assets will help the Policy 4.0 team develop comprehensive solutions, and Parekh will help the team develop frameworks well suited for the Indian regulatory system.

Arner is expected to help build frameworks on par with global developments, while Chaudhuri will guide the team on national security. Cherian will help the firm in developing its external relations.

“We are very excited to have such an accomplished panel of thought leaders support us in our mission of building cutting edge policy frameworks for emerging technology. Making policy for digital currency and digital assets is much harder than making regulations alone. Regulatory functions of the government are much more straightforward and rule-based compared to the policy, where an amalgamation of national priorities has to be thought through together," said Tanvi Ratna, founder and CEO, Policy 4.0. She will also be a part of the board.

Policy 4.0 derives its name from Industry 4.0 and is a unique Indian policy advisory body focused on emerging technology that develops research and advisory for decision-makers navigating the extraordinary times we live in today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.