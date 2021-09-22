Member of RBI’s monetary policy committee joins board of Policy 4.0

“We are very excited to have such an accomplished panel of thought leaders support us in our mission of building cutting edge policy frameworks for emerging technology. Making policy for digital currency and digital assets is much harder than making regulations alone. Regulatory functions of the government are much more straightforward and rule-based compared to the policy, where an amalgamation of national priorities has to be thought through together," said Tanvi Ratna, founder and CEO, Policy 4.0. She will also be a part of the board.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}