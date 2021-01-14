Subscribe
Home >News >India >Member of SC-appointed committee to mediate with farmers recuses himself
Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of the Bartiya Kisan Union

Member of SC-appointed committee to mediate with farmers recuses himself

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST Sayantan Bera

  • Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said he cannot compromise the interest of farmers and that of Punjab.

New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh Mann, one of the four members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to mediate and hold a dialogue with protesting farmers over the three contentious farm laws, recused himself on Thursday.

"In view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice my position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country," Mann, who is the national president of the Bartiya Kisan Union, said in a statement.

He added that, "I am recusing myself from the committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab."

On Tuesday, the apex court constituted the committee after staying the implementation of the farm laws. The committee is expected to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its report within two months.

Protesting farmer unions made it clear that they will not appear before the committee and will only negotiate with the government on their demand of a repeal of the farm laws. The constitution of the committee met with widespread criticism since all members had publicly expressed their support to the reform laws.

The Supreme Court put a stay on the farm laws after eight rounds of negotiations with the government failed to resolve the deadlock. The next meeting between farmer unions and the government is scheduled for Friday, 15 January.

