Members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa staged a protest near Qutub Minar, demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh
Members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa on Tuesday staged a protest near Qutub Minar, demanding renaming of Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh, according to news agency ANI report. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa. Additionally, heavy police force has reportedly been deployed in the area due to the protest.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal had claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh." He said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.
"Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," the VHP spokesman told ANI.
Bansal also demanded all the 27 temples which were demolished in the past, be established again. "We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," he added.
