In the age of the internet, communication services are driving the business of many companies. The employees of the companies use many internet-based applications to communicate or even assign and complete their job. Two platforms of Microsoft- Teams, and Outlook are used by millions of such companies to ensure efficient functioning. But, on Wednesday both Teams and Outlook were down globally affecting the communication system of companies. The ordeal started a meme fest on social media.

As the Teams and Outlook are primarily used for the right communication and have systems and processes designed for that communication, the management was facing difficulties to assign work to their employees properly, which kicked off a meme fest on social media that how people can relax in absence of the communication services.

This meme was shared by many users of social media which depicts the feeling of thousands of employees in India. One can try to feel bad about it, but the truth is one is relaxed when some external factor interrupts your job and you can have some leisure time.

Another meme which displays how people in a office are celebrating after the Teams and Outlook went down. The meme which is probably a shot from a movie comment upon the situation in an officer, when everybody has no work to do.

Another hilarious meme by the user named Sandeep Kumar which showcase maybe how a internet based company looks while solving the technical issues.

The Microsoft also acknowledged the service disruption and tweeted about the same, “We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273," the company said in a tweet.