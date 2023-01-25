Meme fest erupts on Twitter as Microsoft outage impacts corporates across the world1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- The service disruption kicked off a meme fest on social media that shows how people relaxed in absence of the communication services
In the age of the internet, communication services are driving the business of many companies. The employees of the companies use many internet-based applications to communicate or even assign and complete their job. Two platforms of Microsoft- Teams, and Outlook are used by millions of such companies to ensure efficient functioning. But, on Wednesday both Teams and Outlook were down globally affecting the communication system of companies. The ordeal started a meme fest on social media.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×