In the age of the internet, communication services are driving the business of many companies. The employees of the companies use many internet-based applications to communicate or even assign and complete their job. Two platforms of Microsoft- Teams, and Outlook are used by millions of such companies to ensure efficient functioning. But, on Wednesday both Teams and Outlook were down globally affecting the communication system of companies. The ordeal started a meme fest on social media.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}