Home >News >India >Meme game on point: Anand Mahindra's tweet chronicles our lockdown cooking mood
Anand Mahindra (Bloomberg)
Meme game on point: Anand Mahindra's tweet chronicles our lockdown cooking mood

2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Mahindra took to Twitter on to share two funny pictures that describe the hopelessness of first-times chefs
  • The industrialist is known to share funny and insightful content on his Twitter page

Many of us were left to fend for ourselves in the kitchen when the pandemic brought the world to a halt. This year, we all, collectively, spent more time looking up recipes online than we usually would have.

While this brought out the baker in many of us and major gluttony was committed, getting through the day with three cooked meals was also a task for some.

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Industrialist Anand Mahindra aptly captured all of these emotions and endeavours in a post he tweeted about the pains of lockdown cooking.

Mahindra took to Twitter on to share two funny pictures that describe the hopelessness of first-times chefs.

"These were posted by a friend in the UK. But I think they’ll resonate with all those across the world who found that WFH also meant WFTK —working from the Kitchen—and discovered how hopelessly incompetent they were (sic)," wrote Mahindra while sharing the post.

Many of his followers also replied to the tweet with their two cents.

The industrialist is known to share funny and insightful content on his Twitter page.

Earlier last week the Mahindra Group chairman drawn the attention of netizens with by giving a viral video an interesting twist by tagging to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for low-cost car design inspiration.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a video of a bullock cart which had a cabin of a car towed at the back. Sharing the video, he tweeted, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..."

The 50-second video shows two bullocks pulling an ambassador-type car cabin. The man controlling the cart is seen sitting right in front of it. The cabin has proper seating space for two people.

