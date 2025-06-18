Memes flood social media as Trump to host Pakistan’s Asim Munir at White House for backing Nobel Peace Prize bid

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir are slated to meet over lunch, which has recently been announced by the White House. The lunch invitation is more like a closed-door meeting between both the leaders, which is a major development while the world is currently focused on the Israel-Iran conflict.

However, more than the updates and information about the meeting, memes have taken over the Internet about the Trump-Munir talk, with Bollywood being one of the major themes of the same. From scenes of Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri starrer film Rishtey to Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s glimpses from the film Ishq (1997), social media is rife with videos which hint at “what’s going to happen when both of them meet."

Then comes an iconic scene from Anil Kapoor's Nayak, which was converted into a trendy meme ahead of the meeting.

More rib-tickling memes were shared by social media users, most of which took a dig at the Pak Army leader for the meeting. Some even compared him with a Rajpal Yadav character from the 2009 Bollywood film De Dana Dan.

A scene from “Chain Kulli ki Main Kulli”, a 2007-released Hindi film, starring young star Zain Khan and Rahul Bose was also used for these hilarious memes.

More funny and viral videos were also seen cropping up on the Internet for this upcoming meeting of the world leaders.

