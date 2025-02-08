‘Sab Maya Hai’: Memes, jokes about Delhi election results flood social media

Delhi election results: February 8 will decide who’ll rule the national capital. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks a third term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to regain power after two decades in Delhi.

As per early trends, the saffron party is way ahead of the Arvind Keriwal-led AAP. As trends pour in, jokes, memes and sarcastic remarks flooded social media.

“It doesn't matter who wins or loses. The real loser in this Delhi election is undoubtedly the Election Commission of India,” wrote one user on Twitter (now X).

Meanwhile, the BJP touched the magic 36-mark in trends soon after counting began in the morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has taken a significant lead against the AAP, which ruled Delhi for 11 years on a trot.

The BJP touched the magic 36-mark early in the morning

What did exit polls predict? Over 60% of Delhi’s 1.5 crore voters participated in the February 5 election for 70 assembly seats. Exit polls indicated that the BJP might end AAP’s decade-long rule. According to Axis My India, the BJP is expected to win 45-55 seats, well above the majority mark of 36. The AAP is projected to secure 15-25 seats while the Congress may win 0-1 seats.

If the predictions hold true, the BJP could reclaim power in Delhi after a long gap, replacing the AAP government. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi elections with a strong majority. In 2015, AAP secured 67 out of 70 seats. In 2020, it won 62 seats.

Major AAP candidates trailing Early trends showed BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma leading against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency after the first round of counting, but the latter later grabbed a slight lead.

Avadh Ojha, a UPSC coach and motivational speaker who recently joined AAP, is currently trailing in the Patparganj seat. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is also trailing in the Kalkaji constituency as per early trends.