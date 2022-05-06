Men are three times as likely to be currently employed as women: Govt Report

“About 25 percent of women in the age group of 15-49 years are currently employed, compared with 75 percent of men age 15-49. Employment is higher among less educated people. About 89% among men and 34% among women are employed with less than 5 years of schooling. Thera are approximately 87% men and 34% women who are employed with no schooling," noted the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}