Men threaten to burn Ayodhya special train; 1 detained amid protest by BJP workers

Livemint

Three men booked, one detained for threatening to burn Ayodhya Special train in response to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

The men boarded the second coach of the Ayodhya special train (HT)

Three men have been booked and one has been detained for allegedly threatening to burn down the Ayodhya Special train returning to Mysuru.

The incident took place after the three accused boarded the second carriage of the train, and reacted in anger after devotees raised the slogn of “Jai Shri Ram" at the train. The three men allegedly threatened to burn the train.

The situation worsened and later the three men were caught by the passengers and handed over to railway police force. However, the matter gained controversy after the police did not detain the three men and released them. The incident led to a significant protest by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the railway station demanding the arrest of the three men, the police told Hindustan Times.

(More to come)

