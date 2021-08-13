Union Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday felicitated 11 players who were part of the bronze medal winning men’s hockey team at Tokyo Olympics. These players are employees of various public sector companies of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The minister announced a reward of ₹15 lakh to each out-of-turn promotion by their respective organization.

Expressing immense happiness and pleasure, Puri said that the hockey stars brought glory to India, after a gap of 41 years by winning the Bronze medal.

The oil sector organisations @IndianOilcl @BPCLimited & @ONGC_ announced a monetary reward of ₹15 lakh each & out of turn promotion for their respective players. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qEfRpOdLiG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 13, 2021

He also said that it is a matter of delight that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is part of the re-scripting of history in the field of hockey.

"I am sure they will win another medal at Paris Olympics 2024. The win at Tokyo is a great booster," Puri said while speaking ANI.

He said that PSPB with the support of 15 PSUs continues to promote and encourage the sports and sportspersons, by continuously conducting sports activities, camps and providing scholarships.

Due to these consistent efforts, this year in Tokyo Olympics, 22 players in 6 disciplines were from the petroleum sector. Puri expressed confidence that the Indian players will keep putting their best performance and bring more medals in the years to come. He also congratulated the women hockey team for their superlative performance.

The Minister assured the players of the Government’s full support in their endeavours. He said that these stars have rekindled the spirit that Indian hockey is back in action.

