The overall share of women using hygienic menstrual products exceeds 90% in 16 states and union territories (UTs). The 2015-16 survey had found just eight such states. However, some of India's poorest states performed badly on this metric. Women in Bihar were the least likely to be using safe menstrual protection (59%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (61%) and Meghalaya (65%). These states are among the five worst performers on the Niti Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index.