Mentally challenged man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida building, saved by residents

  • The incident took place at Supertech Capetown residential society in Sector 74, Noida.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Mentally challenged man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida building, saved by residents
Mentally challenged man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida building, saved by residents

A brave rescue took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, when two men saved a mentally challenged man who was attempting to jump from a high-rise building.

A viral video of the incident shows the man dangling from a high-rise building at the Supertech Capetown residential society in Sector 74, Noida.

Also Read | Lucky escape! Hit by vehicle, Noida girl lands on pillar of elevated road

A resident saw the man clinging on to the balcony of the common stairs and raised an alarm, prompting others rushed out.

The man’s entire body was dangling outside the balcony, with his hands holding on to the edge of the concrete railings.

Two men from below floors quickly came to his aid, grabbed him and pulled him back to safety.

According to some reports, the man was mentally challenged, had been attempting to die by suicide.

 

Also Read | Noida woman loses ₹27 lakh SIM card fraud, here’s what went wrong

In separate incidents, six people, including a child, were killed after falling from residential buildings.

In the first incident, Nitish Kumar (24) died after falling from the 24th floor of a building in Amrapali Platinum Society located in Sector-119, police said.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, had gone to work in a flat on the 18th floor of the building. After completing his work, he went to the 24th floor with a packet of chips and fell, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read | Video: Noida woman orders Amul ice cream from Blinkit, finds frozen centipede

In second incident on Sunday, a 10-year-old boy died after falling from the 13 floor of a residential society in Sector 107, Station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

The boy was identified as Armaan Baluja, a student of Class 5. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His parents were not at home when the incident occurred, Singh added.

In another incident, four workers were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction building in Sector 36 collapsed on Sunday.

The victims, Sanjeet, Mohammad Siraj and Subroto Haldhar got buried and were injured while Budhdev got stuck on top of the building. A fire brigade was called to bring him down. All four workers were rushed to a hospital and one of them is said to be in a critical condition, police said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMentally challenged man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida building, saved by residents

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.