Mentally retarded child entitled to family pension: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Department has, therefore, reiterated the provisions of the above rules. CMDs of all Pension Disbursing Banks have been advised to issue suitable instructions to their CPPCs/Pension Paying Branches for payment of Family Pension in respect of a mentally retarded child through the person nominated by the Government servant/Pensioner/ Family Pensioner in accordance with the statutory provisions of the Rules and not to insist for a Guardianship Certificate issued by Court of Law in such cases.