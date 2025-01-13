Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to attract 40 crore devotees not only from India, but from across the world for the next 42 days. The spiritual event, which began in Prayagraj on Monday, witnessed more than 60 lakh devotees on its first day. Several foreign devotees who attended the Mahakumbh on Monday hailed the energetic environment of the gathering.

“The true power of India is its people, and there are thousands and thousands of people coming to Mahakumbh,” a Russian devotee told Asian News International on Monday. She also shared her experience feeling the “vibe” of Indian devotees at the holy place.

Starting her statement with “Mera Bharat Mahaan”, the Russian citizen told ANI, “India is a great country. We are here at Kumbh Mela for the first time. Here we can see the real India - the true power lies in the people of India. I am shaking because of the vibe of the people of this holy place. I love India,”

Another foreign visitor at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 expressed her excitement of attending the spiritual event. “I am very excited about India. It is a wonderful country. 12 years ago I was at the previous Kumbh Mela for four days. It was insufficient for me; very little. Now I have come for 30 days,” Fermin Ezcurdia from Spain told ANI.

Javier de Uscaleria who also came from Spain told ANI that he has visited India six times, with his first visit in 1984 and he has attended the Kumbh Mela two times. "It was 12 years ago and now. It seems very surprising and draws a lot of attention".