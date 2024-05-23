‘Mera cheer haran hua…’: Swati Maliwal recounts May 13 ordeal, says AAP leaders scared of Bibhav Kumar | 10 points
Maliwal details assault by Kejriwal's ex-PA, claims no help was provided despite screaming. Refuses to resign from Rajya Sabha seat, alleging AAP's interest in it.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal has said ‘Cheer haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur Charitra Haran mera roz chalaya ja raha ha (I was defamed in that house and my character is being defamed every day.)' on the alleged assault that the Rajya Sabha MP was meted out to by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.