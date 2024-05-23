Maliwal details assault by Kejriwal's ex-PA, claims no help was provided despite screaming. Refuses to resign from Rajya Sabha seat, alleging AAP's interest in it.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal has said 'Cheer haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur Charitra Haran mera roz chalaya ja raha ha (I was defamed in that house and my character is being defamed every day.)' on the alleged assault that the Rajya Sabha MP was meted out to by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has leveled allegations against Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.

On Friday, Bibhav Kumar filed a counter-complaint with the police, alleging that Maliwal gained 'unauthorized entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abused' him.

Here are ten things Swati Maliwal said about May 13 -"On May 13 at around 9 am in the morning, I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked 'Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?' I said this much, after which he slapped me." Swati Maliwal told ANI.

-Maliwal suring the interview alleged that she was told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘was coming to meet’, and that was why she visited the latter's house on May 13. Maliwal, in an interview, has also claimed that she was ‘screaming’ for help, but ‘no one came to help her’.

-"He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya. Ensuring that my head bumped into the center table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there," Maliwal said

-AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal ke sabse bade raajdaar, sabse karibi aadmi iss waqt Bibhav Kumar hain." He is not an ordinary PA. If you see his house, his house is so luxurious, he has been given such a house, even no minister has got such a house in Delhi, so he is very influential and at present, he is a powerful man in the entire party and the entire party is afraid of him..."

-Swati Maliwal during the interview with ANI, stated that AAP ‘wanted’ her Rajya Sabha seat. "...Agar meri Rajya Sabha ki seat unhe chahiye thi, woh pyaar se maangte toh main jaan de deti, MP toh bohot choti baat hain... Ab chaahe duniya ki koi bhi shakti lag jaye main resign nahi karungi"(If they wanted my Rajya Sabha seat, if they had asked for it with love, I would have given up my life; being an MP is a very small thing… Now no matter what power in the world comes to power, I will not resign) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said in the interview.

-"I never thought what will happen to me and my career. What will they do with me?" Maliwal said.

-Swati Maliwal had on Thursday said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding that she is not giving "clean-chit" to anyone.

-Elaborating on the alleged beating up by Bibhav Kumar, Swati Maliwal said that she was unsure if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide assaulted her on being instructed or he committed the deed independently.

-Invoking the Nirbhaya case, that rattled India in 2012, Maliwal said, "...Nirbhaya was also asked why she did not travel in auto, why did she go out in the night and not in the day?...Victim shaming happens with every woman...The sad part is that woman Delhi minister said, "Her clothes are not torn". I want Police to conduct my polygraph test so that everything becomes clear." The Rajya Sabha MP was hinting at the fact that victim blaming was going on, as AAP lawmakers alleged that Maliwal had been working with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

-On delay in filing complaint in assault case, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said,"...I was told if I filed the complaint, the party would term me as an agent of BJP..."

