‘Mera dard bhi…’: Amid Himachal flood fury, Kangana Ranaut laments that her cafe ‘made only ₹50’ in a day

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, expressed her distress over financial losses that her restaurant in Himachal has been suffering. The BJP MP from Mandi said that the restaurant she runs made only ₹50 in one day, even when she has to pay ₹15 lakh in salaries.

“Mujhpe kya beet rahi hogi..mera dard bhi aap samjhiye na…" meaning ‘imagine what I must be going through,’ said Ranaut.

"I also have a restaurant here. Yesterday, I only did ₹50 worth of business. I have salaries of ₹15 lakh to pay. Please understand my pain too, I am human as well," Kangana could be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Himachal floods Ranaut's comments come as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under monsoon fury that has battered the state in recent days— bringing normal life in the region to a standstill.

At least three members of a family were killed in Mandi after torrential rains battered the region — the same district represented in Parliament by actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

The SDMA's cumulative loss report recorded a rise in overall death toll from June 20 to September 17 to 424. Of these, 242 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods and drowning, while 182 fatalities were caused by road accidents triggered during the season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi and Kullu

Kangana Ranaut's cafe in Himachal Ranaut, who launched her cafe The Mountain Story earlier this year, had promoted it on social media as a place that would serve authentic Himachali cuisine.

Kangana Ranaut criticised On Thursday, Himachal CM's media advisor Naresh Chauhan criticised MP Kangana Ranaut's absence, alleging that “BJP itself now realise that the experiment of fielding an actress has failed," reported PTI.

“It is unfortunate that during such a calamity, the elected representative is not among her people,” said Chauhan.