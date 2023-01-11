'Mercedes on completing…' Ashneer Grover gives a sneak peek about his new startup Third Unicorn3 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Sharing details about this new venture, Ashneer Grover in his post on LinkedIn has invited people to join his company.
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on 10 January launched a teaser document about his new company, Third Unicorn. Sharing details about this new venture, Grover in his post on LinkedIn has invited people to join his company. Grover has also promised that employees will get a Mercedes after completing five years in the company and says “gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai".
He wrote, “Let's get some work done in 2023 ! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently."
"So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek on HOW we are building ! WHAT we are building remains the billion dollar question!," he wrote.
Grover launched a teaser on how his new startup will workout. “We are getting started - Sharted. Let's begin the fun. VC - SheC's Please stay away. We use only Desi/self-earned capital. FAUJ - SHAUL nhi khadi karni (sic)."
Giving details about his hiring plans and revenue, “Maximum 50 people team. KAAM - SHAAM se aukaat hogi. Feete to joote mein bhi hote hain,"
“$1,000,00,00,000 Revenue - Shevenue. 106 unicorn to vaise bhi hain," he added.
“No faaltu ka Board - SHOARD. Uncles are advised to apply for their RWAs," he wrote.
5 saal poore hone pe Mercedes-Shercedes. Gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai.
“People who want to build BIG-SHIG Chhoti bachi ho kya?"
To join his team, he wrote, "Kuch TODU-FODU karne ka man hai next? Join us: team@third-unicorn.com.
To investors he said, "FOMO-SHOMO ho rha hai kya? To get on the cap table, get hold of the man himself."
Meanwhile, The Delhi High Court on Monday told the counsel for former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover to ask him to maintain decorum and not to speak against the company’s chief officers.
The court was hearing a civil suit filed by BharatPe on 8 December seeking ₹88 crore in damages and orders to restrain Grover and others from making defamatory statements against the fintech company. At the last hearing on 8 December, the Delhi HC issued summons to Grover and his family and asked them to file a reply in two weeks.
After hearing both parties, the Court granted Grover, his wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover, and their family members, more time to file responses to the suit. The bench ordered, "Issue notice on defendants' application to the plaintiff. Notice accepted. Three more weeks time granted to the defendants to file their responses to the interim applicants. Written statements to be filed in response to the main suit as well."
In this suit, BharatPe is seeking damages from Grover and family, including a claim for payment made against the invoices of non-existent vendors, amounting to ₹71.7 crore; payments made to vendors purportedly providing recruitment services totalling ₹7.6 crore; ₹5 crore in damages for loss of reputation to the company caused by tweets and other statements made by Grover and his family members.
(With inputs from agencies)
