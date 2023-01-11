BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on 10 January launched a teaser document about his new company, Third Unicorn. Sharing details about this new venture, Grover in his post on LinkedIn has invited people to join his company. Grover has also promised that employees will get a Mercedes after completing five years in the company and says “gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai".

