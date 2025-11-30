Mercedes rams into three people outside Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, 23-year-old restaurant employee dies

A Mercedes car rammed into three people outside Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj in the wee hours on Sunday. All three victims were employees of a restaurant in the mall.

23-year-old restaurant employee, identified as Rohit, a resident of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, was declared dead. The other two victims are currently under treatment.

The Mercedes driver, a 29-year-old, has been detained by Delhi Police.

Here's what the police said: According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred at about 2:33 AM on Sunday. “A PCR call regarding a road accident was received at PS Vasant Kunj North at about 2:33 AM.”

“Upon arrival, a Mercedes G63 was found in an accidental condition, and three injured persons aged 23, 35, and 23 years- all employees of a Restaurant in Ambience Mall-were found lying injured at the spot. All three injured were promptly shifted to the hospital,” the police said.

“During medical examination, Rohit, aged 23 years, a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while two are currently under treatment,” they added.

What did the preliminary enquiry reveal? Delhi Police has identified the accused driver as Shivam, a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

At the time of the incident, the Delhi Police said that Shivam was driving the vehicle with his wife and elder brother at the time of the accident. They were allegedly returning home after attending a wedding.

According to preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand.