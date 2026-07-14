Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota— Full list of carmakers that have assured E20 compatibility

Multiple leading automobile manufacturers issued clarifications amid growing concerns about the impact of E20 petrol use on mileage and engine performance. Automakers have strongly dismissed claims, with Mercedes-Benz being the latest to issue an advisory to refute viral claims. Amid widespread consumer backlash over the E20 rollout, let's find out which carmakers support the Centre's ethanol blending programme.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz India issued a customer advisory on 12 July addressing concerns about E20 petrol use. The German automaker, in a post on X, stated, “At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities."

BMW BMW Group India's President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, also addressed the fuel readiness of BMW's petrol vehicles. According to the German carmaker, its vehicles have long supported higher ethanol blends, which have been prepared for up to E25 fuel. "I would like to highlight that for the past several years, our cars have been prepared to take up to E25 fuel and will be ready in line with future regulations," Brar said, as he assured that current BMW vehicles meet present Indian standards.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India associate vice president Puneet Anand, earlier this month, said, “We are very confident that we haven’t seen any glaring issues on social media that warrant a rethink of the government’s biofuel blending programme,” Bloomberg reported.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti said at a joint press conference with government officials on 4 July that E20 fuel is compatible even with older E10-certified vehicles. "We have tested E10 cars, which were prevalent before 2023, on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern," Bharti argued while stating that E20-compatible vehicles have been on sale since 2025. He further noted that the company found no issues relating to wear and tear, corrosion, or shortened component life after coming into contact with E20 fuel.

India's largest carmaker further underscored that it had serviced more than 15 million older cars over the past two years that were not certified for E20 and found no fuel-related problems. Reuters reported.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati called ethanol "a very good fuel" and described the biofuel as a high-performance, cleaner-burning fuel. Suggesting that ethanol blending has long been used in high-performance applications, including motor racing, he added, "Vehicles that are made available to consumers are extremely well-engineered, well-designed and have a very immense element of oversight through technically sound testing agencies," ANI reported.

Hero MotoCorp According to Hero MotoCorp Chief Business Officer Ashutosh Verma's statement, extensive testing and field data from millions of two-wheelers also support the safety of E20 fuel. Dismissing concerns over E20 fuel use, he said, “We analyse crores of service data that we have, and... there is no incidence whatsoever of any higher damage with vehicles that run on E20 than the vehicles that were running on fuels prior to E20.”

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto, in an official statement quoting President of Central Marketing Sumeet Narang, said all of its bikes manufactured in the last 10 years are fully compatible with E20 fuel, citing rigorous work by its R&D team. The company clarified that its entire portfolio adheres to the new fuel standard. Hence, Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, KTM and Triumph motorcycles are compatible with E20 petrol.

TVS Motor Company TVS Motor AVP, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Product Stewardship, and Advanced Materials, Anand Kumar, also assured E20 compatibility during a press conference held in Mumbai.