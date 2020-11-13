Merchandise exports contract over 5% in October

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports contracted by 5.12% in October, falling back to the negative zone after showing a growth in the previous month, as shipment of petroleum products, gem and jewellery and electronic items fell sharply.

Official data released by the commerce ministry showed on Friday that imports too fell sharply in October by 11.53% led by a decline in purchase of transport equipment, crude oil and machinery. Crude oil price in world markets had fallen by over a third in October from the year ago period as the global economy grappled with the shock dealt by the pandemic.

With $24.89 billion merchandise exports and $33.61 billion imports, merchandise trade deficit in October stood at the highest so far this fiscal at $8.71 billion. Trade deficit in October is narrower than the $11.75 billion reported in the same month a year ago.

Non-oil and non-gem and jewellery exports showed a positive growth of 6.51% in October to $ 20.31 Billion. Items like rice, iron ore and pharmaceuticals showed strong exports growth in October. The renewed lockdowns in some advanced economies may, however, suppress the level of non-oil exports in November, said Aditi Nayar, vice president and principal economist, ICRA Ltd.

In September, exports had briefly shown a 6% growth after a gap of six months of double-digit contraction as businesses battled local movement restrictions and a demand slump. Global volumes of merchandise trade is set to decline 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021, the World Trade Organisation has projected, Mint reported on 16 October.

The government has been taking steps to boost local production as well as exports including by supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of India’s manufacturing and export industries. The government on Wednesday announced a ₹1.45 trillion incentive for global businesses setting up production facilities in India in sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

In the April-October period, merchandise exports stood at $185.4 billion, while imports stood at $286.07, with a trade deficit of about $100 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via