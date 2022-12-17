Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Merchandise exports to contract by 7% in Dec-Mar: Icra

1 min read . 01:41 PM ISTRavi Dutta Mishra
Overall, Icra projects the growth in merchandise exports to substantially trail that in imports in FY2023 (BLOOMBERG NEWS)

While lower commodity prices are likely to contain the monthly trade deficit prints going ahead, these are likely to remain elevated relative to year-ago levels, Icra said

India’s merchandise exports could contract by 7% year-on-year in December-March FY2023, owing to slowdown in key export destinations and moderation in commodity prices, rating agency Icra said in a report.

This comes after official data showed that merchandise exports in November 2022 stood at $31.99 bn, marginally higher than $31.80 bn compared to November last year. Trade gap narrowed to $23.89 bn in November compared to $26.91 bn in October.

“Going forward, we expect the merchandise exports to contract by ~7% YoY in December-March FY2023, owing to slow down in key export destinations and moderation in commodity prices, even as pre-Christmas shipments are likely to aid exports in the ongoing month," the report said.

While the pace of YoY growth in merchandise imports is likely to dip to 4% from the 29.5% seen in Apr-Nov FY2023, it will be on the back of a high base amid softer commodity inflation. “Overall, we project the growth in merchandise exports (+3%) to substantially trail that in imports (+18%) in FY2023," Icra added.

With a sequential uptick in exports of 7.4% and a dip in imports 1.4%, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $23.9 billion in November 2022, $21.2 billion in November 2021, from $26.9 billion in October 2022.

“While lower commodity prices are likely to contain the monthly trade deficit prints going ahead, these are likely to remain elevated relative to year-ago levels with the growth in domestic demand outpacing that in external demand," the report further said.

