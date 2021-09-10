Merchandise exports to grow 33% and non-oil exports 28% in Q2, says Exim Bank

Forecast of growth in India’s total merchandise exports and non-oil exports are released by India Exim Bank on a quarterly basis, during the first week of June, September, December, and March for the corresponding quarters. The forecasts are based on India Exim Bank’s Export Leading Index (ELI) Model, which has shown an upward movement during the same quarter. The next growth forecast for India’s exports for the third quarter, or October-December 2021, would be released during the first week of December 2021.