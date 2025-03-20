In a surprising revelation, the mother of Saurabh Rajput, who was allegedly murdered by his wife Muskan Rastogi, claimed that Rajput's daughter, who was sleeping in the next room, told neighbours that her father was in the drum and “she might have seen something”, news agency ANI reported.

“She (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) might be aware of this, as the neighbours told us that she (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) said that 'papa has been kept in drum'...She (the daughter) might have seen something, then only she was saying so,” ANI quoted Rajput's mother as saying. She said that Rastogi's family knew about the whole episode, and they took advice from a lawyer before reaching the police station to inform them about Rastogi's alleged killing of Rajput.

“They informed the police...As soon as the police came, by the time she (Muskan) reached her mother's house to tell them...Her mother knew everything prior...But to mislead things, she (Muskan's mother) said that she (Muskan) reached them to tell them that she had killed him (Saurabh)...Her (Muskan) mother met some lawyer and reached court. Later, the police came and took the family (of Muskan) with them... They all (the family of Muskan) will be hanged to death along with that boy (Sahil),” Saurabh's mother added.

How did Rastogi kill Rajput? Rastogi allegedly killed her husband Rajput with her lover Sahil Shukla, whom she met in 2020 when Rajput was in London. Before going on a vacation to Shimla, they chopped the young merchant navy officer's body into 15 pieces and concealed it in a drum mixed with cement.