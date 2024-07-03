Merchants get extra time to shift to new tax reporting regime

  • The tax authority said merchants and parties involved in trade will now have until 31 August to move to the new format for reporting consignments.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
First Published07:15 AM IST
The deadline for importers and exporters to shift to the new reporting regime was originally 30 June.
The deadline for importers and exporters to shift to the new reporting regime was originally 30 June.

New Delhi: Importers, exporters and others involved in trade have two more months in which to move to a new advance reporting regime on their consignments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in an official order.

The transitional arrangement will remain in place till 31 August rather than the earlier deadline of 30 June, it said.

The new Sea Cargo Manifest and Transshipment (SCMT) Regulations of 2018, which was amended on 30 June, specify the timelines for carriers to report the consignments in documents called ‘manifests’ depending on whether it is a short- or long-haul voyage. The details to be declared are prescribed in the new reporting format.

 

Also Read | CBIC develops common bank audit plan for central, state GST officers
Also Read | GST revenue to outpace GDP growth till high compliance: CBIC chair
Also Read | CBIC extends GST dues recovery date

The new regulations of 2018 seek to replace more than four-decade-old regulations for declaration of export and import consignments. Its implementation was delayed due to the pandemic.

The extension offers stakeholders time to adapt to the new system, which aims to enhance transparency and predictability, and expedite customs clearance. “SCMT regulations specify the roles and responsibilities for stakeholders involved in the movement of imported and exported goods and mandates changes to the formats and timelines for filing manifest declarations,” the indirect tax authority said in an explanation to the order.

For advance information on consignments

The tax authority’s effort is to have advance information about consignments before they reach the ports so that clearance can be done as quickly as possible. 

The CBIC has in recent years been engaging with customs authorities in other countries for exchange of information in order to facilitate clearance as quickly as possible. Customs clearance is seen as an important matrix of ease of doing business as extra time spent by consignments at ports could mean additional costs for merchants. That could also have a bearing on competitiveness of the products being traded.

The extension of the transitional provisions for SCMT regulations until 31 August provides merchants with additional time to adapt to the new regulations, ensuring compliance without rushing and reducing the risk of errors, explained Rajat Mohan, Executive Director at accounting and advisory firm Moore Singhi.

“The enhanced transparency and predictability of goods movement, coupled with a streamlined customs clearance process, will benefit merchants by improving efficiency and reducing delays. Also, the allowance for parallel filing during the transition mitigates risks and ensures continuity in operations,” said Mohan.

The CBIC has encouraged merchants to start parallel filing in both the old and new formats to ensure a smooth transition.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMerchants get extra time to shift to new tax reporting regime

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.000.00
    Chennai
    73,096.000.00
    Delhi
    73,024.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue