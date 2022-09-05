Merchants, traders need to modernise, digitalise, transform their biz models: Irani1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 04:11 PM IST
- The Minister of Women and Child Development spoke during the launch of the CAIT India Knowledge Mission in Delhi.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday stated there is a need for traders and merchants to transform, digitize and modernize their business models in a constantly changing business scenario. The Minister of Women and Child Development spoke during the launch of the CAIT India Knowledge Mission in Delhi.