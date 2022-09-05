Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday stated there is a need for traders and merchants to transform, digitize and modernize their business models in a constantly changing business scenario. The Minister of Women and Child Development spoke during the launch of the CAIT India Knowledge Mission in Delhi.

Irani said, "in the constantly changing business scenario, the merchants of our country need to transform, digitize and modernize their business models," as reported by PTI.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Irani launched the CAIT India Knowledge Mission. The nationwide program aims to spread the importance of digital payments, technology, taxes & laws, security & other aspects to 8 crore Indian traders.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will organize both offline and online workshops across India as part of the programme. Through this initiative, traders will be educated and assisted across the country to adopt new and modern technologies for their businesses.

In the report, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal stated that in the last few years foreign e-commerce companies and big corporate companies are trying to take on the retail business.

This Knowledge mission is launched to teach the traders and merchants the needs and benefits of digitization, Khandelwal added.

According to the secretary general, the merchants and traders will be guided with the utilisation of digital payments in the businesses, changes to be made in the stock, and customers' demand for types of products among others.