Mercury dips in North India; cold wave likely in Delhi, Punjab for next 4-5 days
A man jogs on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu (AP)
Mercury dips in North India; cold wave likely in Delhi, Punjab for next 4-5 days

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 03:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In Delhi, the minimum temperature likely to drop by four degrees Celsius
  • Cold-wave conditions have intensified in Kashmir on Monday as the minimum temperature dipped at most places following snowfall

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to reel under dipping mercury during the same period.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature likely to drop by four degrees Celsius. The maximum is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius. Dense-to-very-dense fog is also predicted during the period, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

"A cold wave is likely to grip the city over the next two-three days as icy winds from the snow-laden western Himalayas bring the mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius," he said.

Cold-wave conditions have also intensified in Kashmir on Monday as the minimum temperature dipped at most places following snowfall over the weekend, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.0 degrees the previous night, the officials said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 11.0 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 12.0 degrees Celsius. Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 8.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

With inputs from agencies.

